Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.