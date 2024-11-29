Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Ball worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $62.60 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.