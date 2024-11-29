Robert W. Baird Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $3.50

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Shares of LESL opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $458.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

