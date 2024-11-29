Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 23,377 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

