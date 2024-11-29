Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.