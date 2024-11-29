1,285 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $519.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.87.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total value of $2,620,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509,457 shares in the company, valued at $266,965,657.14. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,788. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,149 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,911 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

