Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 81.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus
In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CARG
CarGurus Stock Performance
CarGurus stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.