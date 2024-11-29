Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $336.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.18 and a 1-year high of $342.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

