Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Oceaneering International worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $38,819,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.7 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

