Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $674,000 Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 71.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DNOW by 141.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNOW by 832.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 365,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 326,547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DNOW by 21.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DNOW

In other news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $401,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,318.80. This trade represents a 31.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNOW Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. DNOW’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

