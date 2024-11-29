Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PDD by 3,883.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 29.05%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

