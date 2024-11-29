MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MYR Group worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 153.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

