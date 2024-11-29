Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 41,030 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

