Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BCS opened at $13.23 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.