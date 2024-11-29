Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,383 shares of company stock valued at $17,925,801. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $123.46 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

