Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Viper Energy stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

