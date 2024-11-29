Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. This represents a 45.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $312.84 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.36 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

