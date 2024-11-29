Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

