Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,701 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

