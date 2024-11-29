Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

