Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 142,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGD stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

