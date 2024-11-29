Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,902,858 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $938,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

