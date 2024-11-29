Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,494,548 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,494,548 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $303,438. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

