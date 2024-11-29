PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 86.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 650,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in PTC by 5.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 61,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PTC by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 408.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of PTC opened at $199.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.44 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

