Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,640 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.80 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

