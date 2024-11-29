Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.80.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

Synopsys stock opened at $547.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.72.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.