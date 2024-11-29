Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,602 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

