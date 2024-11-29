Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,007 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,192,000 after buying an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 769,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

