Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

