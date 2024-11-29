Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,137 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 391,002 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,103,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
