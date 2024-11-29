Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 36,000 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.