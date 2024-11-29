Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,296 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.57.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GPN opened at $119.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.