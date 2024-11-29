Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $5,405,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

