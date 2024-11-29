Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,666 shares of company stock worth $1,350,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.