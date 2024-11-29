Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

