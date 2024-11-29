Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFIN opened at $59.85 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,265,427.55. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,617.91. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

