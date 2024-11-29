Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.23 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

