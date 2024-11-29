Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 280.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 279.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after buying an additional 2,790,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

