Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.98. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

