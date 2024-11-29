Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

