Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

