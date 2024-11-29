Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,569 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 84,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8,669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DGX opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.