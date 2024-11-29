Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,793 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $65,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 52.4% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 358,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tanger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tanger by 42.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 109,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $37.10 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Tanger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.