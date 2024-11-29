Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 105,231 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $71,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after buying an additional 237,748 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 390,500.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

