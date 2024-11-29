United Airlines’ (UAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

United Airlines stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $101.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets.

