Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of EPR Properties worth $66,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 31.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 42.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

