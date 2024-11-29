Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $66,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,873,700. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

