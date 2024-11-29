Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Highwoods Properties worth $69,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after buying an additional 1,589,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 131.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,067 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $8,444,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 109.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

