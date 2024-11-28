Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $213.70 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.39 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.