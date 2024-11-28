Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 186,871 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00.

FOX Trading Up 1.2 %

FOX stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 663,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

